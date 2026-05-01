Cinemark: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) on Friday reported a loss of $6.4 million…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) on Friday reported a loss of $6.4 million in its first quarter.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The movie theater owner posted revenue of $643.1 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $635.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CNK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CNK

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.