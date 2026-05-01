Church & Dwight: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EWING, N.J. (AP) — EWING, N.J. (AP) — Church & Dwight Co. (CHD) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of…

EWING, N.J. (AP) — EWING, N.J. (AP) — Church & Dwight Co. (CHD) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $216.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Ewing, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 91 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 95 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 93 cents per share.

The maker of household and personal products posted revenue of $1.47 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHD

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