Chimera: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) on Thursday reported a loss of $43.9 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) on Thursday reported a loss of $43.9 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 78 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 54 cents per share.

The mortgage investor posted revenue of $219.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $75 million.

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