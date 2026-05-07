Charles River: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) on Thursday reported a loss of…

WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.06 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.96 per share.

The medical research equipment and services provider posted revenue of $995.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $971.1 million.

Charles River expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.80 to $11.30 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRL

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