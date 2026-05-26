Champion Homes: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TROY, Mich. (AP) — TROY, Mich. (AP) — Champion Homes, Inc. (SKY) on Tuesday reported net income of $29.7 million…

TROY, Mich. (AP) — TROY, Mich. (AP) — Champion Homes, Inc. (SKY) on Tuesday reported net income of $29.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Troy, Michigan-based company said it had profit of 53 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 68 cents per share.

The manufactured and modular housing maker posted revenue of $621.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $206.9 million, or $3.66 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.66 billion.

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