Century: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) on Thursday reported profit of $337.5 million in its first…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) on Thursday reported profit of $337.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of $3.23. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.06 per share.

The aluminum producer posted revenue of $649.2 million in the period.

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