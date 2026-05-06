Central Garden: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — Central Garden & Pet Co. (CENT) on Wednesday reported fiscal…

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (AP) — Central Garden & Pet Co. (CENT) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $79.4 million.

The Walnut Creek, California-based company said it had net income of $1.28 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.29 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The maker of products for the pet supply and lawn and garden markets posted revenue of $906.2 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $837.6 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CENT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CENT

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