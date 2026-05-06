Cencora: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Cencora, Inc. (COR) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $1.64…

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (AP) — Cencora, Inc. (COR) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $1.64 billion.

The Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $8.40 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.75 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.80 per share.

The prescription drug distributor posted revenue of $78.36 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $80.76 billion.

Cencora expects full-year earnings in the range of $17.65 to $17.90 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COR

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