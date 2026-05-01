CBOE: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $384.1 million. On…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $384.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $3.66. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.70 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.37 per share.

The holding company for the Chicago Board Options Exchange posted revenue of $1.27 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $728.9 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $688.4 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBOE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBOE

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