Cava: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Cava Group Inc. (CAVA) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $23.6 million. On a…

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Cava Group Inc. (CAVA) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $23.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had net income of 20 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The Mediterranean restaurant chain posted revenue of $438.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $419.5 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAVA

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