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Carbon Streaming: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 13, 2026, 6:15 PM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Carbon Streaming Corporation (OFSTF) on Wednesday reported earnings of $1.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 3 cents.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OFSTF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OFSTF

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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