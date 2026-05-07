Canadian Natural Resources: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY ALBERTA CANADA, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY ALBERTA CANADA, Alberta (AP) — Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) on Thursday reported…

CALGARY ALBERTA CANADA, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY ALBERTA CANADA, Alberta (AP) — Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) on Thursday reported profit of $982.7 million in its first quarter.

The Calgary Alberta Canada, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 85 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $9.04 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $7.88 billion.

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