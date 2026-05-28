Canadian Imperial Bank: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $1.79…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $1.79 billion.

The bank, based in Toronto, said it had earnings of $1.85 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.86 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.78 per share.

The bank and financial services company posted revenue of $11.13 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $5.84 billion, also topping Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CM

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