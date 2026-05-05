Cameco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SASKATOON, Canada (AP) — SASKATOON, Canada (AP) — Cameco Corp. (CCJ) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $95.5 million. On…

SASKATOON, Canada (AP) — SASKATOON, Canada (AP) — Cameco Corp. (CCJ) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $95.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Saskatoon, Canada-based company said it had net income of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The uranium producer posted revenue of $616 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCJ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCJ

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