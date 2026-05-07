BrasilAgro: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (LND) on Thursday reported a loss…

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (LND) on Thursday reported a loss of $12.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Sao Paulo-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share.

The agricultural company posted revenue of $57.5 million in the period.

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