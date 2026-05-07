Bob’s Discount Furniture: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — Bob’s Discount Furniture Inc. (BOBS) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of…

MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — MANCHESTER, Conn. (AP) — Bob’s Discount Furniture Inc. (BOBS) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $2.5 million.

The Manchester, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 9 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The furniture retailer posted revenue of $578.1 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $580.7 million.

Bob’s Discount Furniture expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.6 billion to $2.63 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BOBS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BOBS

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