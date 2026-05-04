Black Stone Minerals: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $13.3 million.…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $13.3 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The partnership that owns mineral and royalty interests posted revenue of $59.4 million in the period.

Black Stone Minerals shares have increased 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $14.24, a decline of 2% in the last 12 months.

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