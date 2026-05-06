Black Hills: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Black Hills Corp. (BKH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of…

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Black Hills Corp. (BKH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $131 million.

The Rapid City, South Dakota-based company said it had profit of $1.73 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.79 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $780.7 million in the period.

Black Hills expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.25 to $4.45 per share.

Black Hills shares have climbed slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $73.86, a rise of 20% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BKH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BKH

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.