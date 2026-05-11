Bioceres Crop: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROSARIO, Argentina (AP) — ROSARIO, Argentina (AP) — Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) on Monday reported a loss of $10…

ROSARIO, Argentina (AP) — ROSARIO, Argentina (AP) — Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX) on Monday reported a loss of $10 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rosario, Argentina-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents.

The company posted revenue of $38.2 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit 54 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $4.71.

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