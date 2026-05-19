Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Bilibili: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Bilibili: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 19, 2026, 6:10 AM

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — Bilibili Inc. (BILI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $30.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Shanghai-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 19 cents per share.

The Chinese video sharing website posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period.

Bilibili shares have dropped 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen nearly 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BILI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BILI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up