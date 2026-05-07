BCE: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VERDUN, Quebec (AP) — VERDUN, Quebec (AP) — BCE Inc. (BCE) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $449.1 million. The…

VERDUN, Quebec (AP) — VERDUN, Quebec (AP) — BCE Inc. (BCE) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $449.1 million.

The Verdun, Quebec-based company said it had profit of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 46 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The Canada’s largest telecommunications company posted revenue of $4.5 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.4 billion.

BCE shares have climbed roughly 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 12% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BCE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BCE

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