Barrick Mining: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Barrick Mining Corporation (B) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $1.6 billion. On…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Barrick Mining Corporation (B) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $1.6 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 96 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 98 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 74 cents per share.

The gold and copper mining company posted revenue of $5.22 billion in the period.

Barrick Mining shares have fallen 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on B at https://www.zacks.com/ap/B

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