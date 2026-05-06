Barrett: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14.8…

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Barrett Business Services Inc. (BBSI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $14.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 59 cents. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses, came to 13 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The human resources management company posted revenue of $307 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.16 billion, which met Street forecasts.

Barrett shares have declined 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $29.47, a fall of 29% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BBSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BBSI

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.