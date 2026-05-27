Bank of Nova Scotia: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $1.89 billion.…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $1.89 billion.

The Toronto-based bank said it had earnings of $1.46 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.47 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.46 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $12.69 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $7.17 billion, also topping Street forecasts.

Bank of Nova Scotia shares have risen 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 54% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BNS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BNS

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