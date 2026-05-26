Banco BBVA: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net…

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $55.3 million.

The bank, based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, said it had earnings of 27 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $1.29 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $836.9 million, topping Street forecasts.

Banco BBVA shares have decreased nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $16.65, a decrease of 23% in the last 12 months.

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