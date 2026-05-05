Ball: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — Ball Corp. (BALL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $205 million.…

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — Ball Corp. (BALL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $205 million.

The Westminster, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 77 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 94 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The metal packaging company posted revenue of $3.6 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.29 billion.

Ball shares have climbed 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 18% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BALL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BALL

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