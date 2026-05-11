Bain Capital Specialty: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $3.4…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $3.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 42 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $66.2 million in the period.

Bain Capital Specialty shares have declined 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $13.35, a decrease of 12% in the last 12 months.

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