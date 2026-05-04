Axsome: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) on Monday reported a loss of $64.5 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM) on Monday reported a loss of $64.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.26.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 85 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $191.2 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $189.2 million.

Axsome shares have risen 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 84% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AXSM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AXSM

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