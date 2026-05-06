Axon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $169.3 million.…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $169.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had net income of $2.05. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.61 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.66 per share.

The maker of stun guns and body cameras posted revenue of $807.3 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $780.6 million.

Axon shares have declined 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $385.62, a decline of 36% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AXON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AXON

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