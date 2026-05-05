Avista: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Avista Corp. (AVA) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $92 million.…

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Avista Corp. (AVA) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $92 million.

On a per-share basis, the Spokane, Washington-based company said it had profit of $1.11. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.10 per share.

The utility posted revenue of $570 million in the period.

Avista shares have risen 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped almost 3% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AVA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.