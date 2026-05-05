Avanos Medical: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $5.1 million.…

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $5.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $182.2 million in the period.

Avanos Medical shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

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