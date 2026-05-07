Aura Minerals: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COCONUT GROVE, Fla. (AP) — COCONUT GROVE, Fla. (AP) — Aura Minerals Inc. (AUGO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income…

COCONUT GROVE, Fla. (AP) — COCONUT GROVE, Fla. (AP) — Aura Minerals Inc. (AUGO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $95.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Coconut Grove, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.13. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.30 per share.

The Canadian gold and copper production company posted revenue of $382.6 million in the period.

Aura Minerals shares have climbed 78% since the beginning of the year.

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