AudioCodes: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

YEHUDA, Israel (AP) — YEHUDA, Israel (AP) — AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $2 million. On…

YEHUDA, Israel (AP) — YEHUDA, Israel (AP) — AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Yehuda, Israel-based company said it had net income of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 14 cents per share.

The communication components company posted revenue of $62.1 million in the period.

AudioCodes shares have risen 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 7% in the last 12 months.

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