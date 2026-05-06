AppLovin: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — AppLovin Corp. (APP) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.21…

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — AppLovin Corp. (APP) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.21 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Palo Alto, California-based company said it had profit of $3.56.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.40 per share.

The mobile app technology company posted revenue of $1.84 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.77 billion.

AppLovin shares have decreased 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $468.25, an increase of 54% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APP

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