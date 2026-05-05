Angi: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Angi Inc. (ANGI) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $9 million, after reporting…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Angi Inc. (ANGI) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Denver-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share.

The provider of a digital marketplace for home services posted revenue of $238.2 million in the period.

Angi shares have declined 43% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $7.41, a decrease of 34% in the last 12 months.

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