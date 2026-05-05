Angel Oak: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. (AOMR) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $7.4 million,…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Angel Oak Mortgage Inc. (AOMR) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $7.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 18 cents per share.

The real estate finance company posted revenue of $40.7 million in the period.

Angel Oak shares have increased almost 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.

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