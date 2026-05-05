Andersons: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — The Andersons Inc. (ANDE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $33.2…

MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — The Andersons Inc. (ANDE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $33.2 million.

The Maumee, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 97 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.12 per share.

The agriculture company posted revenue of $2.63 billion in the period.

Andersons shares have increased 49% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $79.29, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

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