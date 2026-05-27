American Superconductor: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AYER, Mass. (AP) — AYER, Mass. (AP) — American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $4.5…

AYER, Mass. (AP) — AYER, Mass. (AP) — American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $4.5 million.

The Ayer, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The wind turbine component maker posted revenue of $86.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $133.8 million, or $3.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $299.2 million.

American Superconductor shares have increased 83% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $52.68, a rise of 92% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMSC

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