American Eagle: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $23.5…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $23.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of 14 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 11 cents per share.

The teen clothing retailer posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.18 billion.

American Eagle shares have declined 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $17.90, a climb of 61% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AEO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AEO

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