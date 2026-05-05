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Ambev: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 5, 2026, 6:35 AM

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — Ambev SA (ABEV) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $715.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Sao Paulo-based company said it had profit of 5 cents.

The beverage company posted revenue of $4.27 billion in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ABEV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ABEV

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