Ambev: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — Ambev SA (ABEV) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $715.5 million. On…

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — Ambev SA (ABEV) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $715.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Sao Paulo-based company said it had profit of 5 cents.

The beverage company posted revenue of $4.27 billion in the period.

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