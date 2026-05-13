Allogene Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) on Wednesday reported a…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $42.6 million in its first quarter.

The South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 19 cents per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $2.33. A year ago, they were trading at $1.13.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALLO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALLO

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