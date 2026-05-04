Allison Transmission: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $112 million. The…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $112 million.

The Indianapolis-based company said it had profit of $1.33 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were $2.57 per share.

The automatic transmission maker posted revenue of $1.41 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.38 billion.

Allison Transmission expects full-year revenue in the range of $5.58 billion to $5.93 billion.

Allison Transmission shares have risen 33% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $130, a climb of 34% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALSN

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