Alkermes: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Alkermes PLC (ALKS) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $66.5 million, after reporting…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Alkermes PLC (ALKS) on Tuesday reported a first-quarter loss of $66.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Dublin-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 57 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $392.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $358.8 million.

Alkermes shares have increased 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 7.5% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALKS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALKS

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