Alibaba: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HONG KONG (AP) — HONG KONG (AP) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of…

HONG KONG (AP) — HONG KONG (AP) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $3.69 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Hong Kong-based company said it had net income of $1.50. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.22 per share.

The online retailer posted revenue of $35.28 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $35.23 billion.

Alibaba shares have fallen 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen nearly 2% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BABA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BABA

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