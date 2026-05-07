Akebia Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $9.1…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $9.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The kidney disease treatment developer posted revenue of $53.5 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $56.5 million.

The company’s shares closed at $1.49. A year ago, they were trading at $2.32.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AKBA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AKBA

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