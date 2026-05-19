AI Care Companions for Seniors

Recent advancements in artificial intelligence have brought powerful new capabilities into the hands of millions of everyday people. From helping…

Recent advancements in artificial intelligence have brought powerful new capabilities into the hands of millions of everyday people. From helping draft emails to writing reams of computer code in mere seconds, AI tools provide automation to many complex cognitive tasks that once were unimaginable.

AI is also making its way into the world of senior care in a variety of ways, including AI care companions. These devices and apps, which offer companionship for older adults and the possibility of a solution to loneliness, have garnered attention as the number of programs and applications has proliferated exponentially.

But what are AI care companions, and can they really help improve the lives of seniors struggling with loneliness? Here’s what to know about these innovative AI solutions for aging and how they may be able to help your older loved one.

[READ: Loneliness: How It Affects Senior Men]

What Are AI Care Companions?

AI care companions are technology tools that are typically app-based and embedded in a smart speaker or within a robot device.

“These devices come in many forms: small tabletop robots, interactive screens or pet-like designs,” explains Martha Pack, an occupational therapist and founder of Adapt & Stay, an aging in place consultancy based in East Tennessee.

These devices typically offer:

— Meal reminders

— Medication reminders and dosage tracking to alert a caregiver if something is missed

— Light activity suggestions

— Music

— Conversation

— A connection to a caregiver app where remote family members can check in

[READ: How to Provide Long-Distance Caregiving]

How Do AI Care Companions Work?

AI companions typically respond to voice, touch and movement and use artificial intelligence that draws from large language models to provide social interaction, explains John Enwere, founder of Caringene, a senior care startup based in Seattle.

“These devices ‘learn’ from the user’s interactions and responses, adapting to a person’s preferences, level of motivation, daily schedule, health needs and more,” he says.

For some devices, that means the conversations grow and evolve over time as users engage with the application or device. Using these tools regularly — such as having daily interaction with AI — can help older adults experience emotional engagement and social interaction. This can help them “feel connected heard and valued even if no one else is physically present,” says Costin Tuculescu, CEO of Onscreen, an Orange County, California-based age-tech company that makes AI companion products.

[READ: Senior Living Benefits: Thriving in a Community After an Alzheimer’s Diagnosis]

How Does AI Technology Help Seniors Combat Loneliness?

Isolation is a major issue for older adults, and for some people, interaction with a voice-based entity can help offset loneliness “to a point,” Enwere says.

“Often, loneliness comes from lack of meaningful engagement or interaction,” he adds.

According to recent studies, while AI companions can provide conversation, check-in on a daily basis and prompt users to connect with friends or family, they cannot replace the depth of human connection.

Pros and Cons: Do AI Companions Replace Human Connection?

There are some benefits and drawbacks to AI companionship for older adults to be aware of if you’re considering using one.

Pros for seniors and AI care

Pros to adopting an AI care companion include:

— They’re inexpensive. Paying for high-quality senior caregiving can be expensive. While an app or small device that provides ongoing companionship can’t do what people can, it can offer some comfort and will be significantly less expensive over time than paying a human caregiver or companion.

— They’re always available. These devices don’t need to sleep, and they never go on vacation, so unlike a human caregiver, they’re always available and reliable.

— They stay on schedule. AI companions provide useful and timely reminders for everything from bathing and eating to taking medication and completing other tasks of daily living. It won’t deviate from the set routine unless you tell it to.

— They provide actionable insight. AI companions collect user wellness data, such as mood and overall condition, medication adherence, hydration and meal timing — all of which usually can be shared with caregivers, senior living staff, family members and others who need to be updated. This means it can monitor for changes in daily routine and provide insight about how your loved one is doing day-to-day.

What’s more, “when adopted across a senior living community, this (wellness) information helps senior living organizations streamline their processes, spot potential issues earlier and save time, ultimately allowing a higher quality of care and more personal interactions with residents,” Tuculescu says.

Cons for seniors and AI care

An AI companion can help fill in the gaps when caregivers are unavailable, Enwere says, but, as mentioned above, “it cannot replicate the emotional richness or surprises that human and animal bonding brings.” He says some of his clients have tested these products and didn’t like them.

Potential drawbacks and problems associated with AI companions include:

— They require a learning curve. For some users, an AI companion might be too complicated to work with, as they may struggle to understand how to engage with the technology.

— They may mask cognitive decline. If a chatbot’s interaction fills in cognitive gaps for seniors, family members could miss early signs of dementia.

— They may not work correctly or as expected. AI technologies are still new, and they don’t always behave the way humans expect them to; there are often stories in the news about how AI chatbots say inappropriate or upsetting things, and that could create a whole new issue for some older adults. In addition, some programs or devices may not understand certain commands or produce incorrect or unhelpful results. All of these situations can cause confusion or frustration for some users, especially those with dementia, so it may not be the right tool for everyone.

— They may run out of power at the wrong time. While it’s true that these devices don’t ever go on vacation or need a break, they do need electricity or battery power to run. For some, that means frequent recharging, which some users may forget to do and then be disappointed to find that the device is not working when they want to use it.

— They can bring some privacy concerns. It’s important to take a look into the company’s data security policies before using one of these devices.

— They aren’t human. Ultimately, AI companions lack the empathy, compassion and real-time problem solving skills a human caregiver can provide.

— They need more research to validate. For both safety and long-term efficacy, there remains a gray area on what could be the long-term impact of using AI companions. For instance, some research has shown that long-term reliance can increase distress, depression and social withdrawal. Whereas positive social interactions require people to practice their skills rather than relying on an always agreeable AI companion.

AI for Senior Health: Uses in Dementia and Physical Activity

There are certain situations where AI companions can be especially helpful for enriching seniors’ lives.

Can AI boost physical activity?

The short answer is yes. For instance, Pack recently saw an AI-led exercise group in action at an assisted living community in East Tennessee.

“Residents followed the session on a television screen while the activity director supervised to make sure everyone stayed engaged. In that setting, it was a creative way to supplement staff and keep residents moving,” she says.

However, Pack cautions that AI technologies should not be used to replace a licensed therapist in a rehabilitation or therapy setting.

“Therapists are trained to assess posture, alignment and movement quality and can use hands-on techniques to keep patients safe,” she points out.

An AI companion can’t do these things.

Is AI used in dementia care?

AI care companions can provide support to caregivers working with people with dementia, as some of these tools can track patterns, detect unusual speech or movement and cue memory prompts. They can also be useful for providing structure.

However, in dementia or memory care especially, “tactile cues often work better than verbal prompts to guide movement or redirect someone to an activity like mealtime,” Pack explains. “Too many verbal prompts from an AI could cause agitation or confusion, depending on the stage of dementia.”

That said, dementia care appears to be a promising growth area for these tools.

“I think the biggest success will be seen when AI is used to reinforce familiar routines, provide sensory comfort and help caregivers stay informed,” Pack says, adding, “For example, a device might greet someone in the morning, prompt breakfast and alert a family member if the prompts were followed. Robotic pets can lower anxiety and calm restlessness. Tablet-based avatars can offer friendly conversation and coaching, which likely can reduce loneliness.”

In dementia care, AI may be especially helpful for providing structured prompts and orientation cues, such as telling the individual what day and time it is. Some can also stimulate memory with reminiscing-style conversations. These interactions can boost mood and reduce agitation for some individuals with cognitive impairments.

In short, “they can help fill quiet hours between visits, encourage healthy routines and bring moments of joy, especially for those who live alone,” Pack says.

As AI continues to rapidly evolve, the quality of the conversations and interaction such devices offer may improve.

Top-Rated AI Companion Products for Older Adults

The AI care companion space is still relatively new, and new companies and products are emerging every day.

For seniors who need more support, check out the following options:

— ElliQ

— Care.Coach

— Ageless Innovation’s AI-enabled products, which include fluffy, pet-shaped devices

— Joy Calls

— Lovot

— Sensi.AI

— CloudMind

— Eldera

You can also inquire at your local senior center about which AI companion tools they would recommend.

“AI companions are most effective when paired with a strong human support network,” Enwere adds. “Think of them as an augmentation tool — not a replacement — for social and emotional care.”

Checklist: Tips for Choosing an AI Companion

If you’re planning to adopt an AI care companion for your loved one, here’s what you can do to make it a more productive endeavor:

— Set clear goals. “Decide if the primary need is companionship, exercise support, medication reminders, safety check-ins or a combination,” Pack recommends.

— Consider visual and auditory acuity. Will your loved one will be able to hear and see the device and its prompts?

— Consider the learning curve. Is the device or app user-friendly and intuitive? Will your loved one easily be able to learn how to interact with it?

— Try it before you buy it. Local aging agencies, senior centers or occupational therapists may offer trial programs, Pack says.

— Start with short sessions. When introducing the device to your loved one, do so with short sessions while keeping your expectations realistic. It may take some time before they’re comfortable using the device and can derive a benefit from it.

Lastly, it’s critical to maintain regular human contact through visits, calls and community activities.

“For many families, AI care companions serve as a bridge to keep loved ones connected daily while giving family caregivers peace of mind when they can’t be there in person,” Tuculescu says.

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AI Care Companions for Seniors originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 05/19/26: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.