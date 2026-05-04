AH REALTY TRUST: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — AH REALTY TRUST INC (AHRT) on Monday reported a key…

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — AH REALTY TRUST INC (AHRT) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.

The Virginia Beach, Virginia-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $15.1 million, or 15 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $33.3 million, or 33 cents per share.

The real estate company posted revenue of $52.3 million in the period.

AH REALTY TRUST expects full-year funds from operations in the range of 51 cents to 55 cents per share.

The company’s shares have fallen almost 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $5.98, a drop of 14% in the last 12 months.

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