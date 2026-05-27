Agilent: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $339 million.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had net income of $1.20 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.49 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.40 per share.

The scientific instrument maker posted revenue of $1.84 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.8 billion.

For the current quarter ending in July, Agilent expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.48 to $1.50.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.83 billion to $1.85 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Agilent expects full-year earnings in the range of $6 to $6.10 per share, with revenue ranging from $7.39 billion to $7.49 billion.

Agilent shares have dropped 15% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen roughly 10%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $115.82, a rise of 4% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on A at https://www.zacks.com/ap/A

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