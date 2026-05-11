Agenus: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Agenus Inc. (AGEN) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $39.2 million,…

LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Agenus Inc. (AGEN) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $39.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Lexington, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.02 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $33.7 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $3.26. A year ago, they were trading at $2.91.

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