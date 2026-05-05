AEP: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — American Electric Power Co. (AEP) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — American Electric Power Co. (AEP) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $874 million.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $1.61 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.64 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.55 per share.

The utility posted revenue of $6.02 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.68 billion.

AEP expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.15 to $6.45 per share.

AEP shares have climbed 17% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 5%. The stock has increased 25% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AEP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AEP

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